Coleman, Katherine

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Katherine "Kathy" Worley Coleman on October 23, 2022. Kathy was a cherished wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend who loved those around her fiercely and deeply. Born on October 2, 1949, she is remembered by all as being warm, generous, and gracious. From those who may have only met her once to those who were lucky enough to be able to know Kathy closely, we will all remember Kathy's unmatched ability to make us feel special and loved. Kathy was preceded in death by her sons, David and Scott Coleman; her brother, Billy Worley; and her parents, Ruby and Luke Worley. She is survived by her husband, Bill Coleman; sister, Jane Rumple; her grandchildren, Kevin and Emelie Coleman; daughter-in-law, Mia Coleman; nieces, Francie Gilmer, Katie Dean, and Ginny Worley; and her best friend, Joy Williams; as well as many other beloved family members and friends. There will be a visitation held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1 PM at the Northside Chapel (12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA) followed by a Celebration of Life at 2 PM.



