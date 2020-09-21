COLEMAN, Gary Gary Maloy Coleman age 73, passed away on March 25, 2020 at Hospice Satilla after a valiant battle with cancer. He was married to June McGoogan Coleman, a native of Quitman, Georgia for 50 years. Gary was born and grew up in Waycross, graduated from Waycross High School in 1964 and was a graduate of Valdosta State University. An only child, Gary was preceded in death by his parents Leighton Eugene Coleman and Ester Mae Thomas Coleman. After graduation from VSU and serving in the Army Reserves, Gary moved to Atlanta in 1970 and began his career with Southern Bell. During his time at Southern Bell and Bell South, Gary served in various management positions in their marketing and sales organizations. In his last position, Gary's organization was responsible for State Government, Local Government and 911 services for the State of Georgia and played a key role in the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996. At age 50, Gary retired from BellSouth in late 1996 after a wonderful 26 year career. He continued his career in telecommunications, and was employed by Intermedia Communications, MCI WorldCom, and MCI as it emerged from bankruptcy and Verizon Business, after it bought MCI. During these transitions, and as these companies moved through the different mergers and acquisitions, Gary served in various management positions and job titles until 2004. He continued to act in an advisory capacity as a consultant to Verizon Business Government National Sales Division until 2010. Gary became a life member of the National Association of State Telecommunications Directors at their annual conference in 2003. Gary and his wife June moved to Waycross in 2005. After their move, Gary served in various local Waycross organizations. Gary was active in Mainstreet Waycross and served on the board at Hospice Satilla, and the Okefenokee Heritage Center. Gary and June divided their time between their home in Waycross and in St. Simons Island, Georgia until his death. Survivors include his wife, June McGoogan Coleman of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Jerry McGoogan Powers (Charlie) of Valdosta; a niece, June Chamberlin (Steve) and their children Samantha and David; a nephew, Morris Powers (Julie) and their children Eleanor, Kristen and Rachel. Other survivors include many cousins who reside in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas and a special friend, Nancy Rowell. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3, at 10:30 AM, at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross, GA. Memorials may be sent to Hospice Satilla, Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31698, Scottish Rights Hospital for Children, Shriners' Hospital for Children, or The Southeast Cancer Unit, 670 Main Street, Blackshear, GA 31516. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

