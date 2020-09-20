X

Coleman, Christoper

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COLEMAN, Christopher Alan Age 49, passed away suddenly Wed, Aug. 26, at his home in Lawrenceville. Born April 16, 1971 in Stn Mtn, graduated 1990 South Gwinnett HS and worked for WWTS. Chris is survived by his wife, (24 yrs), Keri Gillham Coleman, daughters, Cheyenne and Kiera, father Barney Coleman all of Lawrenceville, grandmother, Mary Gaddis of Conyers, and brother, Barney Coleman, IV. Memorial Service at 12 Stone Church, Snellville, Sat., Sept. 26, at 2 PM. Condolences can be left at www.csog.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.