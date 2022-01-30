Coleman, Betty

COLEMAN (JONES), Betty



Betty Moore Jones Coleman age 89, died on January 25, 2022. She was born in Bessemer, Alabama on August 14, 1932, the youngest daughter of Nathan Olious Jones and Ada Mae Clotfelter Jones. She was a church secretary and the administrative assistant to the North Georgia UMC Conference's Bishops for 13 years. Betty will be remembered as the "Butterfly Lady" since she wore a butterfly pin somewhere on her shirt or jacket. She was a much beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her son Steven (Cathy), her daughter Susan (Tom), her son David (Laurie), niece Janie Hanlin Heath (Mike), and nephew Phillip Hanlin (Sandy). Betty is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, and her beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church for the Ethridge Inclusive Playground. Mrs. Coleman's Celebration of Life service will be for her family and will take place at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, 1722 Oak Grove Road in Decatur, on Friday, February 4, at 4pm. Call the church to request the live stream link to the service. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

