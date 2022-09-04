COLE, Christopher



Christopher Urie Cole was born on June 13, 1951 in Atlanta, Georgia. He passed away due to cancer on August 19, 2022 in Decatur, Georgia. He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Sue Certain (Neal) of Bolivar, Tennessee; his brothers, Thomas Gregory Cole of Clayton, Georgia and Joseph Frederick Cole of San Francisco, California; his nephew, William Cole; his nieces, Mary Cole, Charnell Cole, Pam Coltrane, Sharon Long, Christina Vargas; and his fiancé, Deborah Hopkins of Tucker, Georgia. His parents, Gregory Thomas Cole and Helen Louise North Cole preceded him in death.



Chris graduated from Gordon High School in 1970. He was employed by the Associated Press in downtown Atlanta in the early seventies. He was a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees during the seventies, eighties and nineties. He helped produce many shows at the Fox Theater, the Atlanta Civic Center, and other venues. He was the audio technician for the rock and roll band, Shayde and a bartender at Jagger's Bar and Restaurant in Emory Village. He was a caregiver for his father.



In his childhood Chris became a talented, ardent baseball player and an avid fisherman. Chris remained an avid fisherman during his adulthood.



Chris was known for his kindness, loyalty and extraordinary wit and humor. The spontaneity of his charm impressed friends and strangers alike.



There will be a graveside service for Chris at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 11:00 AM, to be followed by a memorial gathering of family and friends.



