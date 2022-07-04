COLE, Charles



Charles Herbert Cole passed on peacefully on June 19, 2022. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Alva and Ewel Cole of Paducah, Kentucky and is survived by his two children and their families: daughter, Jane Cole Chase (son-in-law, Michael) and Michael Cole, along with grandchildren, Charles Calvan Chase and Clara Cole Chase and (favorite ex-wife) Patty Cole, cousin Carolyn Sanders; sister-in-law, Marianna James; and many nieces and nephews all of whom he loved dearly.



Charles was born on October 20, 1931. He grew up in Paducah, Kentucky and attended The University of Kentucky. Following graduation, he was stationed at Thule Air Force Base (Greenland) before returning to school and earning his Master of Science in Civil Engineering (1958). Charles and Patty lived in Frankfort, Ky while Charles was with the Bureau of Public Roads, and then Huntsville, all before eventually settling in Atlanta, GA. They raised their family while Charles enjoyed a distinguished career with the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. After retiring, Charles traveled with friends exploring cities including New York, Charleston, Savannah, Hilton Head, Apalachicola and of course, visiting Paducah and Caswell Beach, NC often.



Charles enjoyed his grandchildren, duck hunting, photography, reading, history, Starnes BBQ, and spending time with family at Caswell Beach. He had a love for automobiles, with one favorite being his 1975 Chevy Camaro. His 90th birthday celebration included a small gathering of friends and family and remained one of his fondest memories. His enthusiasm for photography resulted in an enormous catalog of family photos spanning 50 years, and is a lasting legacy that generations will enjoy.



Charles will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



The family plans a private memorial service in the coming months.

