ajc logo
X

Cole, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COLE, Charles

Charles Herbert Cole passed on peacefully on June 19, 2022. Charles was predeceased by his parents, Alva and Ewel Cole of Paducah, Kentucky and is survived by his two children and their families: daughter, Jane Cole Chase (son-in-law, Michael) and Michael Cole, along with grandchildren, Charles Calvan Chase and Clara Cole Chase and (favorite ex-wife) Patty Cole, cousin Carolyn Sanders; sister-in-law, Marianna James; and many nieces and nephews all of whom he loved dearly.

Charles was born on October 20, 1931. He grew up in Paducah, Kentucky and attended The University of Kentucky. Following graduation, he was stationed at Thule Air Force Base (Greenland) before returning to school and earning his Master of Science in Civil Engineering (1958). Charles and Patty lived in Frankfort, Ky while Charles was with the Bureau of Public Roads, and then Huntsville, all before eventually settling in Atlanta, GA. They raised their family while Charles enjoyed a distinguished career with the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. After retiring, Charles traveled with friends exploring cities including New York, Charleston, Savannah, Hilton Head, Apalachicola and of course, visiting Paducah and Caswell Beach, NC often.

Charles enjoyed his grandchildren, duck hunting, photography, reading, history, Starnes BBQ, and spending time with family at Caswell Beach. He had a love for automobiles, with one favorite being his 1975 Chevy Camaro. His 90th birthday celebration included a small gathering of friends and family and remained one of his fondest memories. His enthusiasm for photography resulted in an enormous catalog of family photos spanning 50 years, and is a lasting legacy that generations will enjoy.

Charles will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family plans a private memorial service in the coming months.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
48-year-old man at Lanier first drowning victim of Fourth of July weekend10h ago
Multiple people injured after man crashes through Paulding gas station parking lot
10h ago
Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter's death
10h ago
4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong
17m ago
4th crew member rescued after ship sinks south of Hong Kong
17m ago
LEADING OFF: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts
1h ago
The Latest
Rogers, Augustus C.
Rogers, Augustus
Davies, Suzanne
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top