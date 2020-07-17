COLBAUGH, Edward Barron Edward Barron Colbaugh, 73, of Marietta, GA passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Ed was born November 17, 1946 to Robert and Elizabeth (Betty) Colbaugh in Pittsburgh, PA, the youngest of three children. Ed graduated from Fox Chapel High school in 1966 and West Virginia University in 1970. After marrying his wife of 47 years, Linda Hill, Ed began his career for Liberty Mutual Insurance in Florida where his only daughter, Kirsten, was born. Soon after, they relocated to Atlanta, GA where they stayed for 40 years. Ed enjoyed two more careers, one in financial services for TransAmerica Securities and another in real estate for Coldwell Banker. As a relationship builder and an advocate for financial security, Ed built a multi-faceted life and made countless friendships. Apart from his interest in financials, Ed enjoyed learning about people's lives, telling jokes (and laughing at them), playing golf, listening to Elvis, and spending time with his grandchildren. An entertainer at heart, Ed often found humor in the mundane and spread optimism and laughter to everyone he met even during his many years of illness. Ed is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter and son-in-law, Kirsten and Matthew Rodgers; grandchildren, Carter and Evelyn Rodgers; and sisters Nancy Colbaugh and Sally Marks. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children Hospital.





