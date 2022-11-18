ajc logo
Coker, Ronald

COKER, Ronald Earl

Funeral services for Mr. Ronald Earl Coker, of Atlanta, Georgia will be held on Saturday, November 19, 1:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW Atlanta, Georgia 30331, (404)349-3000. Live streaming is available at www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

