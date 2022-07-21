COKER, Gene



Mr. Gene Herschel Coker, age 81, passed away peacefully July 5, 2022.



Herschel was the owner and operator of the Hallmark Village Home Shoppe in Union City from 1973-2005.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia Coker; sister, Gwynne Hunt and brother, Jerry Coker. Herschel is survived by his wife, Marie of Palmetto; daughter, Wendy Wellborn and her husband Glen; son, James Hall and his wife Angie; grandchildren, who affectionately called him Big Daddy, Zack Hall and his wife, Joanna; Grace Wellborn; Noah Hall and Gabe Hall; great-grandchildren, Jensen and Caroline; numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11 o'clock at St. Matthew Catholic Church with Father Victor Galier officiating. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 215 Kirkley Road, Tyrone, GA 30290. The family will receive friends Friday, August 5, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 PM with a vigil to follow at 7:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



