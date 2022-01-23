COKER, Frances
Frances Blakeney Coker, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband Byron L Coker (who passed away 5 days later); her siblings: Margaret B Bullock and James A Blakeney, III; her children: Byron Coker, Jr, Caroline Meadows, and Katherine Moses; five grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM at Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills in Decatur, GA. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.asturner.com
Funeral Home Information
Turner & Sons Funeral Home
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA
30031
https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral