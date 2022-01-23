COKER, Frances



Frances Blakeney Coker, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband Byron L Coker (who passed away 5 days later); her siblings: Margaret B Bullock and James A Blakeney, III; her children: Byron Coker, Jr, Caroline Meadows, and Katherine Moses; five grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM at Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills in Decatur, GA. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.asturner.com

