Coker, Frances

COKER, Frances

Frances Blakeney Coker, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022. She is survived by her husband Byron L Coker (who passed away 5 days later); her siblings: Margaret B Bullock and James A Blakeney, III; her children: Byron Coker, Jr, Caroline Meadows, and Katherine Moses; five grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 10 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM at Bridgepoint Church at Toco Hills in Decatur, GA. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. www.asturner.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

