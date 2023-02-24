COKER, Edward



Edward Leon Coker, 74, of Greensboro, Georgia, passed away February 9, 2023. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida November 4, 1948, and graduated from Wolfson High School in 1966. He received a degree in Journalism from The University of Florida and a master's degree from the University of Tampa. He was employed by the American Cancer Society for 15 years followed by a 38 year career with Test and Balance Corporation. He is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; and their children, Christy and son-in-law Allen; Jason and daughter-in-law Sarah; Josh and daughter-in-law, Cassie; and Chelsea and son-in-law, Scott; as well as their five grandchildren, Lucy; Jack; Grace; Aliana; and Evie. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Howard; and sister-in-law, Sherry; and brother, Robert; as well as his sister-in-law, Kim, and her husband, Andy; his nephew Cole and his wife, Angie; and niece, Kelly and her husband, Cole; and great-nephew, Coleman; and great-nieces, Olivia and Madeline. Edward loved his family and friends, his dog, Gator, and playing baseball, basketball, golf, tennis, fishing and chess. He was dedicated to his church and numerous volunteer endeavors. A service of remembrance will be held at the Linger Longer Pavilion at Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Georgia, with Pastor David Key and Father Bill Combs presiding. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Edward, or to his favorites, the American Cancer Society or Lake Oconee Youth Alliance.



