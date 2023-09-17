Cohen, Suzy

COHEN (PENNY), Suzy



Suzy Penny Cohen died peacefully at her home on the Georgia coast, her Happy Place, surrounded by friends, her husband, Bill, and their three four-legged children. Suzy fought a courageous four-and-a-half year battle against lung cancer with humor, dignity and grace. The Carpe Diem attitude that she maintained throughout her battle was an inspiration to many. Beautiful inside and out, Suzy brought laughter and joy to all she met. Born to the late Robert Elliott Penny, Jr. and Dale Banker Penny, she grew up in the Brookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta. She graduated from North Fulton High School, where she was Homecoming Queen, and the University of Alabama ("RTR"). Suzy was the founder and President of Capital City Legal Placement, an executive recruiting firm for attorneys. She was an officer and/or board member of numerous charitable organizations, including the Downtown YMCA and the Downtown Partnership. She was one of the first woman members of the Capital City Club, where she served on its Executive Board. A gifted athlete, Suzy won nine Club Championships in tennis and golf (including several after she was stricken with cancer) and participated on three ALTA citywide championship teams. She also successfully competed in countless road races and triathlons, the New York Marathon and the Atlanta Marathon, where she finished 20th. In addition to her father, Suzy was predeceased by her sister Stacey Penny Cooper, who also lost a battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, William J. Cohen; mother, Dale Banker Penny; brother, Robert Elliott Penny, III (Wade Purcell Penny); brother in law, Oliver Milton Cooper, III; and numerous nieces; nephews; and grandnieces and nephews, all who adored her. We will all miss Suzy's radiance! A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 4 PM at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the Capital City Country Club (Brookhaven). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Winship Cancer Institute, PAWS Atlanta or the Altamaha River Keeper.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com