Cohen, Pearl

COHEN (WOLKIN), Pearl



Pearl Wolkin Cohen, 95, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born in The Bronx, New York on September 22, 1925 to Nathan and Ida Wolkin, and came to Atlanta in the early 1940s where she lived with her beloved sister Anne. She married Marcus Cohen in 1948 and was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Pearl was a member of Ahavath Achim Synagogue for over 60 years. She was an avid mah jongg and gin player, loved a good joke, and had the sweetest personality. She is survived by her four children, Harvey (Cindy) Cohen, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Cohen, Steven Cohen, and Lisa Cohen; five grandchildren, Richard (Leslie) Cohen, Brian (Andrea) Cohen, Pamela (Aaron) Behar, Adam (Kim) Cohen, and Alex (Katherine) Cohen; seven great-grandchildren, Sari Behar, Lila Behar, Hadley Cohen, Finn Cohen, Jake Cohen, Jaden Cohen and Emma Cohen; sister, Anita Hacker; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marcus, her brothers, Max, George and Sol Wolkin, and her sister, Anne Lichtenstein. She will be missed by all those who knew her. Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, February 23 at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Mazon, The Atlanta Community Food Bank, or a charity of one's choice. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.

