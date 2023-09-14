COHEN, Marjorie Jane "Margie"



Marjorie Jane Cohen died of ovarian cancer on September 4, 2023. The daughter of Lois and Philip S. Cohen, she was born on August 17, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from Tufts University and received her MBA from Northwestern University. Standing 5'2", Margie was a powerhouse. She was known for her huge smile, big heart, warm personality, fierce loyalty to her large tribe of friends, strong athletic skills, expertise in backpacking, paddling, and global adventure travel, love of the outdoors, and devotion to making the world a better place. She loved to eat good food and especially enjoyed cooking sumptuous, super-healthy meals for loved ones. Most recently, Margie served as Executive Director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Atlanta, which provides lovingly restored bicycles to kids in need. She previously served as the Director of Development for the American Hiking Society and ToolBank USA, and as U.S. Business Development and Marketing Consultant for ViewRanger. From 1998 to 2006, Margie owned and operated Geared to Go. The company sold and rented outdoor gear, outfitted and guided more than 100 trips throughout the Southeast, and provided more than 150 clinics on outdoor adventure travel. Margie was incredibly generous with her time and organizational expertise as a devoted volunteer and board member for Second Helpings Atlanta, a non-profit that rescues healthy surplus food and distributes it to those in need. She also served on the boards of Actor's Express, the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, and Appalachian Education and Recreation Services. She was a fervent and dedicated environmentalist who recycled all organic matter, paper, and cans; plastic was forbidden in her home. Margie was a champion tennis player in several leagues, often beating decades-younger opponents. She was an avid and loyal Atlanta Braves fan, ever willing to offer advice to management and players. At her recent 60th birthday party, Margie said, "I could not have lived a better, fuller, or richer life. Some folks live to 100 and never have the incredible life experiences I have had. It's been a great sixty years!" Margie was predeceased by her beloved father, Phil Cohen, and is survived by her mother, Lois; sisters Lindy Holt and Julie Shifman (Steve); her brother, Philip "Flip" Cohen (Sheila); and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Margie was a devoted and dedicated pet owner who is survived by Frankie and Stella and predeceased by Jazz, JD, and Bandit. The family is grateful to Dr. Jane Meisel, Pat Thompson, and Agape Hospice for their medical guidance and devoted care. A private funeral was held in Cincinnati on September 7, 2023. There will be a Celebration of Margie's Life on Sunday, October 1st at 4 PM, at the Carlyle, 1919 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, 30324. Should you wish to make a donation in memory of Margie's remarkable life, please visit the Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy website at www.chattahoocheeparks.org. Click the donate button and then remember a loved one.



