COHEN, Leon Leon Shelton Cohen passed away on August 1, 2020. Born on November 7, 1934, he was a proud native Atlantan for 85 years. He was the son of Louis and Sarah Raider Cohen and brother of Stanley Cohen, all of blessed memory. He graduated Grady High School and the University of Georgia, where he was a member and officer of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. Leon served in the US Air Force as a Radar and Missile Controller, rising to the rank of Captain. He entered the business world, owning his own company until health issues forced his early retirement in 1997. He is survived by his wife Judy; sons Brad (Jackie) and Michael (Lisa) Cohen of Atlanta and daughter Debbie (Marc) Andres of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Jared (Ally), Reid and Matthew Cohen, Louis, Miles and Elise Andres, Kyle and Ryan Cohen; brother Ronald (Judy) Cohen, sister-in-law Shirley Cohen, Judy's children and grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Contributions in Leon's memory may be made to the Stanley and Shirley Cohen Building and Grounds Fund at Temple Sinai, 5645 Dupree Drive, Atlanta, GA 30329 https://www.templesinaiatlanta.org/. There will be a private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

