COHEN, Jerome Barry



Jerome Barry Cohen, 82, of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2020 . He had successful career in the Jewelry business. After retirement he was a board member of the Fulton County Boards of Equalization. He loved people and they in turn loved him. He was real "Kibitzer" and "Mensch". He married his wife Margie in 1960 and would have been married 60 years on December 4th. He was both a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. Family was everything to him. He is survived by his wife, Margie, children Beth Ross (Lance) and Ben (Christine) and two adored grandchildren, Gabrielle and Meredith Cohen. Thank you to Agape Hospice for their loving care. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity. Sign online guestbook at https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com and check website for more information on the service. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

