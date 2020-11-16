X

Cohen, Jerome

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COHEN, Jerome Barry

Jerome Barry Cohen, 82, of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2020 . He had successful career in the Jewelry business. After retirement he was a board member of the Fulton County Boards of Equalization. He loved people and they in turn loved him. He was real "Kibitzer" and "Mensch". He married his wife Margie in 1960 and would have been married 60 years on December 4th. He was both a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. Family was everything to him. He is survived by his wife, Margie, children Beth Ross (Lance) and Ben (Christine) and two adored grandchildren, Gabrielle and Meredith Cohen. Thank you to Agape Hospice for their loving care. The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favorite charity. Sign online guestbook at https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com and check website for more information on the service. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

http://www.jewishfuneralcare.com/index.html?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.