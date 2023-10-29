COHEN, Arthur



Arthur Joel Cohen, 88, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on October 21, 2023, leaving our earthly world for a new adventure.



Arthur loved to travel, enjoying many countries and their food, history and culture. His greatest pleasure was sharing those travels with his wife, Barbara Bailey, and their blended family of four children and eight grandchildren.



Arthur was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and attended the University of Pittsburgh. He was a lifelong Steelers fan, and we enjoyed his delight with a win and his agony with a defeat.



Arthur lived and worked in New York and San Diego before moving to Atlanta, where at the retirement age of 65 he joined the Guest Associate staff of The World of Coca-Cola, where he worked for 18 years.



Arthur is survived by his wife, Barbara Bailey; and their blended family of four children: Richard Cohen and his wife Pia, Nancy Cohen Fitzgerald and her husband Mike, David Bailey, and Geoffrey Bailey and his wife Tess. He loved dearly his eight grandchildren and passed on to them his love of this diverse world and its' delights.



He is also survived by his sister, Bea Friedman; and her three children; and the four children of his late brother, Robert Cohen.



Per Arthur's wishes, he was cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home



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