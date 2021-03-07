COHEN, Adrienne Joy



Adrienne Joy Cohen, native Atlantan and treasure to the community, passed away (age 85) March 3, 2021 under the loving care of her husband of 40 years, Kelly Iny. Adrienne and Kelly were sweethearts and soulmates, and they enjoyed entertaining friends in their beautiful Buckhead home. Adrienne was stylish, elegant, smart, savvy, and vivacious. The couple shared wonderful travels to Israel, many European and South American countries, and cities across the US and Canada. Adrienne also ventured to Russia. Adrienne graduated from Druid Hills High School, attended the University of Georgia, and graduated from Emerson College in Boston. In Atlanta, she worked as VP for McCann-Erickson where she wrote ads for Coca-Cola; Cole Henderson Drake; Weltin Advertising; and McDonald & Little. She also wrote stories about Atlanta's Music Museum, the Regency Hyatt House, and Ebenezer Baptist Church. Always adventuresome, Adrienne was lured to New York City for 9 years in the 1960's as Advertising Copywriter for Madison Avenue's Young & Rubicam (at that time the 3rd largest ad agency in the world) and their affiliate, The Marschalk Co. Ms. Cohen is listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Advertising, Who's Who in the South and Southwest, and Who's Who in the Media and Communications. Adrienne designed "Eastern Airlines Destination Cities" for Young and Rubicam as well as "The Wings of Man" depicting Atlanta's Fox Theater. To her honor, Orson Welles became the spokesman for this radio campaign that Adrienne created. She wrote more than 60 radio commercials. The Cannes Film Festival featured her TV commercial. Adrienne and Mr. Welles traveled to London, France, and Hollywood on the project, and she also worked with Sir Laurence Olivier. This campaign earned Adrienne four prestigious Clio Statuette Awards, two Clio Certificates of Merit, and two Silver Awards which are considered the Academy Awards of the advertising business. With eleven Clios in all, Adrienne also received the International Broadcasting Award for "World's Best Radio Campaign." The following is a selective list of other of Adrienne's accounts including: General Foods, Lipton, Publix Super Markets, McDonalds, Procter & Gamble, Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, The Atlanta Merchandise Mart, Simmons Mattress, Scottish Rite Hospital, Sun Banks of Florida, Omni International Hotels, Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, Cousins Properties, The Equitable Building, Arrow Shirts, Wrangler Jeans, Hanes, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, Atlanta Magazine, Sports Illustrated, The Galleria, CNN Headline News, Cox Cable, Turner Communications, The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, The Atlanta Opera, High Museum of Art, Hartsfield International Airport, Gulf Oil, Six Flags Over Georgia, Kodak, Georgia Power, Georgia Pacific, Bellsouth, Equifax, Goodyear Tires, American Express, Johnson & Johnson, and Honda. The Adrienne Cohen Collection 1963-2000 exists in the Archives, Georgia State University. For years, she was an active member in The Alliance Theatre Guild. Adrienne was a good friend and enjoyed learning about interior design, reading, and writing poetry. She even acted in Theatre Atlanta. Adrienne was preceded in death by her parents, of blessed memory, Attorney Louis S. Cohen and Ray Cohen. She is survived by her devoted husband Kelly Iny and his sister Eva Dloomy, DDS (California), and Eva's children Avi, Sauly and Shirley. Adrienne and Kelly were proud to be lifelong members of Ahavath Achim Synagogue where Adrienne's grandfather, Abraham Jaffe, was a founding member and served as Rabbi and Cantor. The family is grateful for the kind care of Weinstein Hospice and thankful with great affection to Rabbi Neil and Susan Sandler LMSW, and Rabbi Laurence Rosenthal. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Adrienne Cohen to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Cancer.org. May Adrienne's name be for a blessing and may she rest in peace. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

