COGGINS, Leomia G.



Leomia G. Coggins of Ellenwood, GA passed away on July 29, 2022 and is in the care of Gregory B. Levett & Sons - South Dekalb Chapel. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Turner Monumental AME Church located at 66 Howard St. NE in Atlanta, GA. Burial will take place at Georgia National Cemetery on Monday, August 8, 2022.

