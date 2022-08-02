ajc logo
X

Coggins, Leomia

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COGGINS, Leomia G.

Leomia G. Coggins of Ellenwood, GA passed away on July 29, 2022 and is in the care of Gregory B. Levett & Sons - South Dekalb Chapel. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Turner Monumental AME Church located at 66 Howard St. NE in Atlanta, GA. Burial will take place at Georgia National Cemetery on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Angelina Jolie, daughter celebrate admission into Spelman College15h ago
Atlanta native Charlotte Laws takes down ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ in Netflix...
18h ago
Austin Riley’s new 10-year deal most lucrative in Braves’ history
5h ago
Former West Georgia instructor had no prior interaction with victim, police say
8h ago
Former West Georgia instructor had no prior interaction with victim, police say
8h ago
Some guidance issued for Georgians to claim embryos on their taxes
11h ago
The Latest
Griffin, Jean
Barker, William
2h ago
Harvey, Verdell
2h ago
Featured
07/30/2021 —Marietta, Georgia — Colorful balloons are displayed throughout Kincaid Elementary School during a meet and greet for kindergartners and first graders at the school in Marietta, Friday, July 30, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

What’s new at school this year?
20h ago
A conversation with MLK Jr. kept Nichelle Nichols from exiting Star Trek
Ethics panel takes up biggest case yet in probe of Stacey Abrams supporters
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top