Cogdell, Wanda

1 hour ago

COGDELL (JENNINGS), Wanda

Ms. Wanda Jennings Cogdell, age 58, departed this life to be with our Lord on the 19th of January 2022. Born on April 3, 1963, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Douglas Jennings and Anne Austell. She is survived by one daughter, two sons, four grandchildren, and a younger brother. Wanda was a dedicated Social Worker for Emory Hospital.

Funeral services for Ms. Wanda Jennings Cogdell, will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, (404) 349-3000, live streaming available at www.mbfh.com . Interment Westview Cemetery. No public viewing.

To contribute to the Wanda J. Cogdell Memorial Scholarship for aspiring undergraduates in the field of social work and psychology, please visit this link: https://giv.li/yn7qos




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

