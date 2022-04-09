ajc logo
Cofield, Doris

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COFIELD, Doris

Ms. Doris P. Cofield, age 87, of Fayetteville, GA, passed April 5, 2022. Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 11, 2022, 1:00 PM at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. She is survived by her daughter, Bayonne Starks; two sisters: Audrey Clark and Bobbie Jean Roberts; three brothers: Horace Prayor, MacArthur Prayor (Dorothy), and Clinton Prayor; four grandchildren: Sherita Starks Watkins (Dion), Sandy Dukes, William D. Cofield Jr., Rashied Cofield; five great-grandchildren: Chrisod Dukes, Makenzie Cofield, Krista Cofield, Jasmine Moss, Jordan Cofield, four great-great-grandchildren and godchildren. Viewing will be held Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 2 PM-6 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




