COFFMAN, Robert Gene Robert Gene Coffman was born August 17, 1927 in Velva ND, to Rist H. Coffman and Mildred Lee McLaughlin. Robert was the middle child having two sisters, Betty Kirsten and Connie Munoz. Growing up in the "The Silent Generation", he and his family faced economic hardship of "The Great Depression". Moving to Springfield Missouri, Robert joined the Boy Scouts of America showing his patriotism to his country early on. After graduating from Central High School in San Antonio Texas, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 at the age of 18. He was in boot camp in San Diego California and on active duty serving on the battleship USS South Dakota in the south pacific. The USS South Dakota had a prestigious history during WWII. Robert was part of the crew that sailed the South Dakota through the Panama Canal to its final destination in Philadelphia where she was decommissioned and Robert helped put the ship into Mothballs. After graduating from St. Mary's University with a degree in journalism, he traveled to Alaska with his best buddy Joe Munoz who would later marry his younger sister Connie. Robert ventured into radio broadcasting and his talent for photography by owning his own photography studio in Dallas Texas on lovers lane, where he would photograph one of his favorite movie stars Chuck Connors (The Rifleman). Robert considered entering the priesthood until he met his beautiful future wife registered nurse Mona Colleen Tallent. They married on December 28, 1957 and were married 55 years until her death on November 22, 2012. The Coffman's would create a family of six, Mary Michelle, Christopher Conrad, Brett Patrick and Caren Teresa. The family lived in San Antonio, Dallas and Houston Texas before Robert transferred with his company Dupont to Stone Mountain Georgia in 1968. Upon moving to Georgia, the Coffman's attended St. Thomas Moore parish in Decatur and Corpus Christi parish in Stone Mountain. Roberts gift as a writer compelled him to write a novel entitled "Dad Finnegan", the story of father Hugh Finnegan, a chaplain for the catholic church and the Texas Department of Corrections, who walked 202 men to their death in the electric chair from August 10, 1925 to May 31, 1945. Robert had many talents and hobbies throughout his lifetime. He obtained his pilots license in 1955 and would fly for many years. He was gifted a magical singing voice, loyal to his generations big band leaders style of music. In his latter years, Robert sang for his fellow veterans and seniors simply to bring them cheer. He loved the water, boating, fishing, barbecuing, Civic duty, all animals and he put much effort and diligence into building and good craftsmanship.Gardening was always a passion. He had a green thumb for growing beautiful roses, his favorite rose was the "Peace Rose". Part of Roberts wardrobe was a camera hanging from around his neck, he loved taking pictures, his subjects being his family, landscapes of Gods beautiful nature. He enjoyed watching westerns, documentaries of many kinds and of course , Fox News. He adored Christmas time and decorating for its occasion. To hear him sing "White Christmas", like Bing Crosby Made the holiday. Towards the end of his 80s he developed a love for bird watching hummingbirds were a fascination along with all of ga. Birds. Robert moved to Buford, GA with his daughter Caren and husband David Booth in 2015, where he attended St. Mary and St. Martha's and was honored with a "Quilt of Valor" on Nov. 12, 2017, Roberts religion was the essence of his being. He would tell you he felt God with him ALWAYS!! He loved his family, his friends and his country dearly. He was the grandfather of four grandsons, Adam Piratsky, Christopher, Zachary and Samuel Coffman and father-in-law to Donna Coffman and David Booth. Robert maintained his wit, handsome charm, intelligent tone to his voice until the moment he died peacefully and naturally at home on August 10, 2020, one week shy of his 93rd birthday. Peace be with you Dad, you were a wonderful , protective and loving Father. we love you so very much, hug Momma tight for us. "In Jesus name". Cremation services will be held at a later date.

