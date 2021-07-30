Coffey, Mary

COFFEY (HUNTER), Mary Agnes



Mary Agnes Coffey (nee Hunter), 88, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on July 25, 2021, in Atlanta, GA, attended by her children. Mary was born January 8, 1933, in Troy, NY, to Loretta (nee Fagan) and Fred Hunter. She was the last of their six children. Mary attended Catholic Central High School in Troy, NY where she met the love of her life. She married Thomas J. Coffey in St. Joseph's Church also in Troy, NY, on February 14, 1953. After Thomas' graduation from RPI (BSME), the family lived in Cleveland, OH, Newark, DE, Syracuse, NY, then to Dedham, MA, before settling in Atlanta, GA (Silver Lake Community in Brookhaven) in 1974. Mary's organizational skills served her well in raising a family, and working for several years as a secretary and executive assistant, ultimately retiring as the Parish Secretary of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Brookhaven. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend, Thomas. She is survived by seven children; sons Thomas (and Teresa) and Michael (and Susan), daughters Barbara Sharkey (and John), Mary Hnatyk (and Richard), Carole Pittman (and Roger), Nancy Verrecchia (and James), and Suzanne Coffey; all of Atlanta GA. She has 15 grandchildren— Bridget, Thomas, Conor, Keenan, Joseph, David, Katie, Mary-Ryan, J. Hunter, Suzanne, Stephen, Joseph, Liliana, Elise, and Christopher— and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of beloved bridge partners, prayer sisters, and friends. Mary lived a full, family-filled life and following the launch of her seven children, traveled widely, visiting Europe (especially Ireland), skiing in the Western U.S. and the Canadian Rockies, several cruises, and lots of beach vacations. She was renowned for her sharp wit, strong faith, innate curiosity, and love of reading. With her positive and upbeat personality, she hosted many family events and especially loved to be surrounded by family. She was a champion of women's rights and the underserved, a tireless volunteer in faith-based community activities, and a devoted member of the Catholic faith. She loved Notre Dame football (Go Irish), the Green Bay Packers (because of Vince Lombardi), and the Atlanta Braves.



Greatly loved, she will be dearly missed. A Vigil service will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 5 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel. The family will receive friends two hours prior. A funeral mass is scheduled for 10:30 AM Monday, August 2, 2021, at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Roswell, GA, (Msgr. Peter Rau officiating) with internment following at Arlington Cemetery. Mary's eight grandsons are serving as pall bearers. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Catholic Central High (https://www.cchstroy.org) in Mary's memory.



