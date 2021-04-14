Coffey, Lynda

COFFEY (HAMILTON), Lynda



Lynda Hamilton Coffey, 83, passed away at home April 9, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Coffey, and her sister, Judith Marsha Conradi. She is survived by her three children: daughter Beth Coffey (Gary Reese), Paige Coffey (Richard Rice), and Buck Coffey (Piper Coffey), as well as by her two grandchildren, Lauren Coffey (Ashli Allen) and Matt Coffey (Sarah DuBose).



Born in Jonesville, South Carolina, Lynda moved to the Atlanta area in 1943 and was raised by her grandparents in Kirkwood, where they were active members of Kirkwood Baptist Church. She graduated from Murphy High School in 1955 and attended Georgia State University. Before she had children, Lynda worked as a legal secretary for several judges, including The Hon. Elbert P. Tuttle of the U.S. Court of Appeals, 11th Circuit. She later joined Harry Norman Realty as a real estate agent, where she was a Life Member of the Million Dollar Club.



Lynda and her family lived in Vinings for 20 years, then moved with her husband to East Cobb in the mid-1980s. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Roswell, where she served as Sunday school class president for several years and, most recently, as deacon.



Lynda loved traveling with her husband and family. She toured across the U.S. and Canada, and throughout Europe and South America. Her favorite place was Italy, particularly Rome. Her sense of style was evident in the way she dressed and how she decorated her home. She was known for her sense of humor as well as making friends everywhere.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Roswell's Missions.



