Cofer, Willie

2 hours ago

COFER, Willie

Celebration of Life Service for Willie Cofer, of Atlanta, GA, will be Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00AM; Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, 1995 Morehouse Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Interment; Westview Cemetery. A public viewing will be Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404) 758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

