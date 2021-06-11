CODY, William "Bill" Bill (William B) Cody, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, died at home on May 31, 2021. Bill was the son of the late B.H. Cody and Jane Satterfield Cody and grew up in Brunswick, GA. After his mother's death and his father's remarriage to Mary Hall Copeland Cody, he gained a second family. He graduated from Glynn Academy before attending Auburn University, the University of Georgia (BA, MA, JD) and The New School for Social Research (PhD). He was Emeritus Professor of Political Science of Oxford College, Emory University, where he was recognized for his engagement with students with the Mizell Award, the Emory Williams Distinguished Teaching Award and the Oxford College Alumni Board Distinguished Teaching Award. After his retirement, colleagues honored him by naming an Oxford College graduation award for him: The William Cody Political Science Award. When he wasn't in the classroom Bill enjoyed coaching his daughters' soccer teams, reading, and attending theatre and concerts. He is survived by his wife Missy McInnis Cody; daughters Jae Cody Engman (Andy) and Liz Cody; grandchildren Leo and Cora Engman; sister Elaine Hummel (Ed); step-sisters Delores Brantley and Norma Cowan (Jimmy); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family thanks Robert, his caregiver and buddy, for making the last years of his journey joyful. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Oxford College of Emory University for the Cody Family Scholarship by mail at 801 Emory Street, Oxford, GA, 30054, or online at https://oxford.emory.edu. Online guestbook: www.fischerperimeterchapel.com.

