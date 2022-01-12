Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Cody, Herman

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CODY, Herman

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Pastor Herman Cody, age 74, of Stockbridge, GA Public visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM at our Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013. Pastor Cody's final resting place will be at Hamblen Memory Gardens Morristown, TN. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Rockdale Chapel, (770) 285-6673.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel

1999 Hwy 138 SE

Conyers, GA

30013

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Hood, Jimmy
2h ago
Black, Gregory
2h ago
Brown, Robert
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top