CODY, Herman



With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Pastor Herman Cody, age 74, of Stockbridge, GA Public visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 12:00 PM-8:00 PM at our Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013. Pastor Cody's final resting place will be at Hamblen Memory Gardens Morristown, TN. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Rockdale Chapel, (770) 285-6673.

