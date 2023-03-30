Coclin, Georgia

COCLIN (VACALIS), Georgia



Georgia Vacalis Coclin, 88, of Atlanta, Georgia joined our heavenly Father on March 28, 2023, from her home in Atlanta, Georgia. Her loving family was by her side.



She is survived by her brother, James George Vacalis (VK) and his wife, Helen Pappas Vacalis; their children, George James Vacalis and Kristina Eleni Vacalis Davies; Kristina's husband, Edward Devany Davies; and their son, James Edward Davies (Jed); her closest relatives, Victor A. Panagos, Martha Poulos, Mark and Suzi Lamas, Dr. Terry Demetri Vacalis, Peter J. Poulos; and of course, her beloved best friend, Irene Constantinides. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, George Demetrios Vacalis and Helen Andriopoulos Vacalis; Georgia's husband, James (Jim) Coclin; sister, Despo Vacalis Lamas; and nephew, James A. Lamas.



Georgia was born at home in Atlanta, Georgia on August 10, 1934. She attended Formwalt Elementary School, Brown Junior High, and Henry Grady High School, graduating on May 26, 1952. After graduation Georgia attended the University of Georgia. She studied physical education and received her Bachelor of Science from UGA in 1957.



Following a summer as a counselor at camp Ton-A-Wandah in North Carolina, Georgia found employment as a coach and physical education teacher at North Miami High School.



While attending a wedding in Alabama, Georgia met her prince charming, Jim Coclin. On their first date, he told her he was going to marry her. After a brief courtship and many prime rib dinners at King Arthur's Court in Miami, Georgia and Jim were married on March 8, 1959 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation.



Georgia and Jim returned to Beauford, SC, to work in the Coclin Motel and Restaurant. In 1968, they left Beauford to build their dream home in Atlanta, where they remained for the rest of their years.



In 1981, Georgia and Jim purchased a beautiful, spacious, waterfront home in Daytona Beach that they lovingly shared with family and friends for 32 years. Those were the best of times and the sweetest memories.



Georgia and Jim were loyal, dedicated Bulldogs and fixtures at Sanford Stadium for over 30 years. They were lifelong contributors to UGA, and even became close friends with Coach Vince Dooley and his wife, Barbara.



Georgia wrote: "The greatest impact on my life was the University of Georgia, Mama, Marriage, Mama's death, our move to Atlanta, and Jim's passing."



Georgia had a beautiful and full life. She had fierce love for her family and friends, and was proud of her Greek heritage. She enjoyed sports of all kinds – tennis in particular at ALTA. Her humor and laugh were infectious, and her heart was always full of joy. All her life, she was devoted to the Greek Church and was a faithful servant of God. She was a beautiful daughter, a sweet sister, a loving cousin, a kind and generous aunt and godmother, and a loyal friend. She is loved by all and will be deeply missed.



There is a special place in heaven for Martha Poulos, Dr. Terry Demetri Vacalis, Sarah and Andre Guzman, Irene Constantinides, and Diana Philliber (Capstone Hospice) for their love, compassion, and unwavering support for Georgia. Thank you.



Georgia's funeral services will be on Friday, March 31, 2023 with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by the service at 11:00 AM, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 2500 Clairmont Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation's – Annunciation Day School (ADS).



