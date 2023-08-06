COCKERILL, Henry J. "Hank"



Hank, as he was known to his family, friends and co-workers, passed away July 31, 2023. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday with a large gathering of family, friends and neighbors.



A native of Detroit, he was born May 12, 1923, the son of Henry and Gertrude Cockerill. He served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer in World War II and landed at Utah Beach in Normandy shortly after the initial U.S. invasion. After his military service, he built and operated a resort drive-in restaurant on Lake Huron in Michigan that laid the groundwork for a lifetime career in the foodservice business. He was married in 1953 to the former Jean Malmborg, and had one son, Gary.



Mr. Cockerill joined Coca-Cola Fountain Sales in 1948 in Detroit, Michigan where he held every sales position in the department. He advanced to District Manager in 1958, in Detroit, and in 1968, to Regional Manager in Baltimore. He was promoted to Director of Major Fountain Accounts in 1971, based in Atlanta, followed by his appointment to Vice President and Director of National Chain Accounts in 1975. In April 1983, he was promoted to Senior Vice President and Director, National Foodservice Chain Accounts.



Mr. Cockerill retired in 1986, but, immediately following his retirement, he was retained by The Coca-Cola Company as Worldwide Consultant, a position he held for seven years until August 1, 1993. At that time, after a cumulative total of 45 years of service, he elected to finally retire for the second time.



Mr. Cockerill was a member of the National Restaurant Association, International Foodservice Manufacturers Association, and National Automatic Merchandising Association. He also served as Chairman At Large, Fund Development Committee of the National Restaurant Association's Educational Foundation. On July 1, 1989, he completed two years as chairman and president of the Educational Foundation, after serving nine years as a member of the Board of Trustees.



On May 22, 1990, Cockerill was inducted into The National Educational Foundation's prestigious College of Diplomates.



On September 23, 1991, in a special ceremony in Washington, DC, he was honored by the National Restaurant Association for his lifelong efforts on behalf of the foodservice industry. In a rare tribute, and the first time ever for a supplier, he was named a permanent honorary member.



On August 6, 1993, he was elected to receive The Champion of Education Award at the annual convention in Chicago, of over 1,000 educators of America's Hotel and Restaurant Associations.



Since then, he and his wife, Jean, traveled extensively, visiting some of the world's great restaurants, where he was always assured of a reservation due to his efforts on behalf of the foodservice industry and his personal friendships with many of the restaurateurs. Their greatest pleasure, however, was spending time with their one and only grandchild, Taylor, who Hank always said was his best friend.



He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Jean. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Debra Cockerill; granddaughter, Taylor Cockerill Griffin, and her husband, William Griffin, and their son, Henry Griffin, of Auburn, Alabama; two sisters, Joyce Woodfield and Carolyn Bieganski; one brother, Richard Cockerill; and several nieces and nephews.



In accordance with Mr. Cockerill's wishes, his body will be cremated, and his ashes, and those of his wife, will be scattered offshore of Marco Island, Florida, his favorite vacation spot for over 50 years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Visit give.salvationarmyusa.org for online donations.



