Cochran, Sharlene

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COCHRAN, Sharlene

Mrs. Sharlene Cochran, age 82 of Senoia, passed away November 2, 2022. Mrs. Cochran was retired from the Clayton County Board of Education having served as Assistant Principal of Brown Elementary School. She was a member of Morrow First United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She was a longtime military spouse and was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution (DAR) and the Colonial Dames. Mrs. Cochran was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wayne Cochran; and is survived by her daughter, Kellie Cochran of Ellenwood; son, Wayne (Laura Beth) Cochran of Fayetteville, grandchildren: Sophia Fay Cochran and Jacob Foster Cochran, niece: Jennifer Griffin; and nephews, Richard (Tessa) Griffin and Carl (Cyrise) Griffin. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Morrow First United Methodist Church with The Rev. Karen Lyons officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Mount Hope Cemetery in Dahlonega. The family will receive friends from 10 AM – 11 AM, Wednesday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Morrow First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 143, Morrow, GA 30260, in Memory of Mrs. Sharlene Cochran.

