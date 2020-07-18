COCHRAN, Lamar Lamar Cochran of Marietta, passed away on July 16, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease and related dementia. He was 77. He died with his loving wife Ann by his side, as she always was. Lamar was a native Atlantan, born at St. Joseph's Infirmary in 1943. He was a 1961 graduate of Sandy Springs High School, the 2nd graduating class at that new school. He was a member of the track team and was Fire Inspector for 3 years, which turned out to be a foreshadowing of his future career. After high school graduation, he joined the Army and served 6 months active duty at various bases in the Southeastern United States and also served several years in the Army Reserves. To provide for his young family with his first wife, he then accepted a job with the Gritters Fire Department in 1967 because he would get health insurance benefits. Gritters then became Cobb County Fire Department. He proudly served as a Lieutenant in the Fire Department, as well as an EMT, at a few different stations but spent most of his years at and retired from Cobb County Fire Station 12. He was named Cobb County Fire Fighter of the year in 1994, the first year of the award's existence. He retired in the spring of 1999, with 32 years of service. Lamar was a terrific firefighter, hardworking, dedicated and respected by his co-workers. In addition to being a fire fighter, he worked for years for his brother's home improvement company, R.E. Construction. They painted houses, built rooms additions, etc. and were widely used, and known for their meticulous work, in the Roswell, Marietta and Woodstock areas. Lamar was a master carpenter. The company closed upon his brother's death in 2006. Lamar was preceded in death by his parents JJ and Loye Cochran, brother Gene, sister-in-law Lois and nephew Bill. Surviving Lamar are his adoring wife Ann, beloved sons Ken Cochran and Robin (Deal) of Calhoun, Scott and Joelle Cochran of Roswell, grandchildren Grant, Dustin and Austin, nephew Bob and Cathy Cochran of Roswell, great-niece Annabelle Cochran of St. Simons Island, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Carol and Charlie Wakamo and he was "Uncle Lamara" to Connor, Lane and Brian Wakamo. He also is survived by his Uncle Archie and Shirley West and Aunt Letha York as well as several cousins. Lamar's death will leave a void in his family that will never be filled. He was the quintessential definition of a gentleman. A truly gentle man. He was loyal, hardworking, ethical, loving, well respected, had deep faith in God and was loved by everyone who knew him. His loss will be felt deeply and his family will love him and miss him forever. As his wife, writing this, I can say with certainty that he and I will be together again one day and, until then, I just want to add that it always has been, and always will be, an honor to be Lamar Cochran's wife. There will be no visitation. Lamar's body was cremated and the remains will be buried at a future date next to the graves of his parents and brother in Roswell.



