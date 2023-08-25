Cochran, Joe

COCHRAN, Jr., Dr. Joe



Dr. Joe Cochran, husband of Jane Whitehead Cochran, father of Jim and Cathy, and grandfather of 6, died peacefully at his home on August 21, 2023, after a very long illness.



He was a professor in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. His long-time association with Georgia Tech began as a student, receiving his B.S. and M.S. from the School of Ceramic Engineering. After receiving his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University in Ceramic Engineering, he returned to Tech, joining the faculty ranks, where he ultimately served as the professor and Associate Chair in the School of Materials Science and Engineering. He remained on the faculty of Georgia Institute of Technology for over 54 years. Throughout this time, his primary focus was research. He worked on several projects involving the space industry, DARPA, and various branches of the military. In addition, he was the founder and president of Ceramic Fillers Incorporated. Joe received numerous awards, including the Hewitt Wilson Award for the American Ceramic Society, and was inducted into the GA Tech Roll Call Hall of Fame in 2013.



Joe, as he preferred to be known, was an exceptional person who touched all who knew him. He exemplified the meaning of kindness and humility. As a convert to Catholicism, he soon became an active member of Holy Family Church, where he and Jane taught Early Childhood Education, and they frequently could be seen helping in church projects.



He also enjoyed having fun and meeting new friends. When he accompanied Jane to her 50th O'Connell High School reunion, he was so well-liked that he was made an honorary O'Connellite.



Joe is survived by his wife, Jane; his son, Jim (Belinda); his daughter, Cathy Myrick (Stuart); his grandchildren, Colin and Regan Cochran, Spencer, Isabelle, Evan, and Tyler Myrick; and his sisters, Mary McCool (Rick) and Martha Ward (Judd). Jane and her family thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.



His funeral service will be on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 11 AM at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062.



If you would like to donate in Joe's memory, contributions may be made to My Brother's Keeper, Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30062.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com