Cochran, Hazel

Hazel Hicks Cochran, age 89 of Dacula, formerly of Hoschton, passed away on August 2, 2023. She was born in Cumming, GA, to the late Ruby Williams and Willie Washington Hicks. She graduated from Grady High School in Atlanta. Mrs. Hazel retired as a Secretary for the Georgia Department of Education. She was a lifelong member of Winder First Baptist Church and a member of the Hoschton Women's Civic Club. She was a natural artist and loved painting, especially oil painting. She was a sweet, kind, thoughtful, and generous lady who loved to laugh and loved hosting family and friends with her husband Charles. Mrs. Hazel was proud of her heritage. She loved sweets and chocolates were her favorite. She had a special place in her heart for cats, especially her cat Shadow. She and her husband Charles enjoyed traveling and went to Hawaii and on cruises to Alaska and Canada. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hazel was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles E. Cochran. She is survived by family: Janice (C.V.) Dinsmore, Doris Worthington, Morris (Pat) Major, Horace (Niki) Cook, Lynn (Wayne) Camp; close friends: Bob (Patricia) Herring and Jack (Gerri) McEntee; many nieces and nephews; and a host of close friends. A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. The funeral service, officiated by Rev. Dr. John Talley, will follow at 4:00 pm in Smith Memory Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Hazel Hicks Cochran to Winder First Baptist Church.

Funeral Home Information

Smith Memory Chapel

755 Atlanta Hwy., SE

Winder, GA

30680

