Cochran, Clarence

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COCHRAN, Clarence

Mr. Clarence S. Cochran of Atlanta, Georgia, passed on Monday, June 5, 2023. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, 12:00 noon, at the Emmaus House, 1017 Hank Aaron Dr., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315. He leaves to cherish his memory: two sisters, Mrs. Mattie Cochran Franks and Mrs. Shirley Boyd Hicks; and his soulmate, Ms. Ethel Floyd. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Emmaus House the day of service at 11:00 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

