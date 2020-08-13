Cobb, Marjorie

COBB (ABBEY), Marjorie Marjorie Abbey Cobb, age 94, moved to her heavenly home on August 10, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held and interment will be at Westview Cemetery. Margie taught kindergarten at Briarlake Baptist Church for 20 years and volunteered at In Touch Ministries for 30 years. She loved her family, church and gardening. Marjorie is survived by her son, Mike and wife Phyllis, her daughter, Donna and husband, Dr. Michael Medcalf, her daughter, Kathi and husband, Rick Lewis, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and sister, Ruth Cobb. "To God be the Glory". In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to In Touch Ministries at www.intouch.org. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home and Crematory Macland Chapel in Powder Springs, is in charge of the arrangements. (770) 943-1511. www.mayeswarddobbins.com.

