COBB, James H.



Funeral services for Mr. James H. Cobb, of Atlanta will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, 12:00 noon at the Christian Fellowship Baptist Church 1500 Norman Drive College Park, GA 30349 with Pastor Keith L. Reynolds, officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Mr. Cobb will be available for viewing today from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404)349-3000.



Livestreaming available at www.mbfh.com























