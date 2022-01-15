Hamburger icon
Cobb, Charlie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

COBB, Sr., Charlie Edward

Mr. Charlie Edward Cobb, Sr. entered eternal rest on January 10, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022, 1:00 PM at The Church At Covington, 11975 GA-142 Oxford, GA Pastor Darryl W. Hooper. Assisted by others. Entombment, Lawnwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1111 Access Road Covington, GA 30014. He will Lie in-state at the church from 11:30 AM until the service hour. The family will assemble at his residence at 12:00 Noon. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Mr. and Mrs. Terry (Loretta) Benton and Mr. and Mrs. James (Sherlene) Russell; son, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie (Rushanda) Cobb, Jr.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, 12:00 Noon until 6:00 PM. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington Georgia,

770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

