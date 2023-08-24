Cobb, Charles

COBB, Jr., Charles Kenche



Charles Kenche Cobb, Jr., 88, of Atlanta, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023. The funeral will be Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2 PM, at Northside United Methodist Church in Atlanta with Rev. Bill Burch officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Canton.



Born in Canton, Georgia, son of Charlie K. Cobb and Alice Enloe Cobb, he graduated from Canton High School, Darlington School, Georgia Tech '56 (Senior Class President), Harvard Business School (MBA), and Woodrow Wilson College of Law (JD 1968). He proudly served as an officer on the US Air Force in Germany for three years. He was a member of the Georgia Bar Association for over 50 years, past Director of the Atlanta Board of Realtors, and past President (1974) of Georgia Real Estate Exchangors. He served as Lay Leader of Northside Methodist Church, as a director of GA Tech Wesley Foundation, as a member of the Executive Committee of Atlanta Area Council of Boy Scouts of America, as a member of the Board of Trustees of Reinhardt University (Over 40 years) and on the Georgia Tech Alumni Board of Trustees ('77-'80). He enjoyed golf as a member of Canton Golf Club, skiing each year with a group of friends out West or in Europe, bridge, travel, stamp collecting, and serving his Church as a Stephen Minister and his Beta Theta Pi Chapter as Alumni Advisor. He enjoyed his dual career as an attorney and as a real estate broker so much that he never retired. He leaves his loving wife, the former Carolyn Webb; and two wonderful children, Charlie Cobb, III, with wife, Amy, and Catherine C. Fryman with husband, Col. Matthew Fryman; along with eight adorable grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cobb family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral