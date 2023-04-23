X

Cobb, Betty

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COBB, Betty Alice

Elizabeth

Age 92, died on her father's 120th birthday, April 20, 1903. She was the daughter of Alice Enloe Cobb and Charlie Cobb of Canton, Georgia. Following graduation from Canton High (where she was the county spelling champion), Betty attended Converse and Brenau (where she became an Alpha Gamma Delta sister) and then UGA where she received her Education Degree. She taught 2nd grade in Florida and Georgia for twenty years and then worked at Great Oaks Home in Roswell until retirement. Her star student was "Miss Dynamite", Brenda Lee, in Lithonia. Special appreciation is due to the staff of Brighton Gardens of Buckhead and AGAPE Hospice for wonderful care in her final days. Survivors include a brother, Charles Cobb (Carolyn) of Atlanta; a nephew, Charlie Cobb, III (Amy) of Kennesaw; and a niece, Catherine Fryman (Matt) of Columbia, SC. Timothy Class of Peachtree Road Methodist Church will remember Betty as their beloved pianist. A Memorial Service is planned for April 29, at 2 PM, at Darby Funeral Home, in Canton, with Dr. Kenneth Ott, Senior Minister of Canton Methodist Church officiating.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Darby Funeral Home

480 East Main Street

Canton, GA

30114

https://www.darbyfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands pay tribute to Atlanta megachurch pastor Charles F. Stanley10h ago

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball
11h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Dunwoody shootout between friends ends in arrests, guns seized
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jet bridge collapse at Atlanta airport injures several employees
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jet bridge collapse at Atlanta airport injures several employees
15h ago

Credit: AP

Coach Prime, Buffs stage quite the show in snowy spring game
6h ago
The Latest

Merkle, Dale
1h ago
Regenstein, Helen
1h ago
Hurlebaus, Maria Ruiz-Fornells de
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top