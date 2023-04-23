COBB, Betty Alice



Elizabeth



Age 92, died on her father's 120th birthday, April 20, 1903. She was the daughter of Alice Enloe Cobb and Charlie Cobb of Canton, Georgia. Following graduation from Canton High (where she was the county spelling champion), Betty attended Converse and Brenau (where she became an Alpha Gamma Delta sister) and then UGA where she received her Education Degree. She taught 2nd grade in Florida and Georgia for twenty years and then worked at Great Oaks Home in Roswell until retirement. Her star student was "Miss Dynamite", Brenda Lee, in Lithonia. Special appreciation is due to the staff of Brighton Gardens of Buckhead and AGAPE Hospice for wonderful care in her final days. Survivors include a brother, Charles Cobb (Carolyn) of Atlanta; a nephew, Charlie Cobb, III (Amy) of Kennesaw; and a niece, Catherine Fryman (Matt) of Columbia, SC. Timothy Class of Peachtree Road Methodist Church will remember Betty as their beloved pianist. A Memorial Service is planned for April 29, at 2 PM, at Darby Funeral Home, in Canton, with Dr. Kenneth Ott, Senior Minister of Canton Methodist Church officiating.

