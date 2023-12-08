Obituaries

Cobb, Angenette

File photo
File photo
Dec 8, 2023

COBB, Angenette

Of Atlanta, passed away on December 3, 2023. Funeral service will be Friday, December 8, 2023, 11 AM at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., Atlanta.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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