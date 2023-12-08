COBB, Angenette
Of Atlanta, passed away on December 3, 2023. Funeral service will be Friday, December 8, 2023, 11 AM at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
COBB, Angenette
Of Atlanta, passed away on December 3, 2023. Funeral service will be Friday, December 8, 2023, 11 AM at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta
595 West Lake Ave. N.W.
Atlanta, GA
30318
https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral