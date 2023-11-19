Obituaries

Coats, Clarice

Nov 19, 2023

COATS, Clarice Graves

Clarice Graves Coats, age 93, passed away peacefully at her home in The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place on Thursday, November 9, 2023, after dealing gracefully with Alzheimer's for several years.

Clarice was born and raised in Alabama, and graduated from The University of Alabama, in 1952. That same year she married Bob Coats, and they began a long and happy life that included deep devotion to one another and their family, many friends, good works and extensive travels. Clarice was the consummate homemaker and epitomized the comment that behind every strong man is a stronger woman, rarely flexing her muscles but providing wise counsel at just the right moments. She and Bob enjoyed the Blue Ridge Mountains and camping, she loved gardening, and she enjoyed all nature of creative activities including needlework and creating beautiful decorations for homes, her churches, holidays, and her tables for special meals. Clarice always relied on faith to guide her through life and was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church as a volunteer in Dothan, Alabama, Mobile, Alabama, Hendersonville, North Carolina and Tucker, Georgia where she and Bob lived for significant periods of their long life together.

Clarice is survived by her sons, Rob Coats (Melinda), and Bryant Coats (Evelyn); daughter, Drue Ray (Allan); seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Clarice will be remembered at a private family memorial service. The family has designated Shepherd Center (2020 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309) for memorial contributions.

The family is greatly indebted to the staff at The Terraces at Peachtree Hills Place and individual private caregivers for their loving care of Clarice during her illness. We are particularly grateful for Ne'chelle Lisby, who was Clarice's companion for several years and who we credit for encouraging and supporting Clarice in holding on to the sweet nature and humor that she shared with family, friends and those she served in better days.

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