Coachman, Clarence

Updated 1 hour ago

COACHMAN, Sr., Rev. Clarence

Reverend Clarence K. Coachman, Sr. age 79 of Atlanta, transitioned on Sunday, October 23, 2022. His Visitation will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4 PM until 7 PM at Goolsby Mortuary Inc., 1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315; face masks are required at the Visitation. He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Clarence Coachman Jr.; one sister, Mrs. Charlie M Landers (Ollie); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Goolsbymortuary.com, (404) 588-0128.

Funeral Home Information

Goolsby Mortuary

1375 Jonesboro Road SE

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://goolsbymortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

