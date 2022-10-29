Coachman, Clarence

COACHMAN, Sr., Rev. Clarence



Reverend Clarence K. Coachman, Sr. age 79 of Atlanta, transitioned on Sunday, October 23, 2022. His Visitation will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, from 4 PM until 7 PM at Goolsby Mortuary Inc., 1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE, Atlanta, GA 30315; face masks are required at the Visitation. He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Clarence Coachman Jr.; one sister, Mrs. Charlie M Landers (Ollie); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Goolsbymortuary.com, (404) 588-0128.

