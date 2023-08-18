CLUSTER, Annie
Age 89, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 11, 2023. Public viewing will be Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 12 PM - 4 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
