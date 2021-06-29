ajc logo
X

Clower, Grace

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CLOWER, Grace Long

Grace Long Clower, age 72 of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Grace Long Clower will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Snellville United Methodist Church, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel and Wednesday from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, Inc., 5582 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, Georgia, 30341 or Snellville UMC, Inc., 2428 Main Street, East, Snellville, GA 30078, in loving memory of Grace Clower. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Wilkinson, Patricia
2
Achille, Robin
3
Kennedy, Diane
4
Pierce, Mary
5
Setzer, Gregory
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top