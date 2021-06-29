CLOWER, Grace Long



Grace Long Clower, age 72 of Snellville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Grace Long Clower will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Snellville United Methodist Church, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel and Wednesday from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation, Inc., 5582 Peachtree Road, Chamblee, Georgia, 30341 or Snellville UMC, Inc., 2428 Main Street, East, Snellville, GA 30078, in loving memory of Grace Clower. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.



