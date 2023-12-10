Clowe, Margie

CLOWE (BURDEN), Margie Rose



Margie Rose Burden Clowe, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on November 30, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Margie was born on October 25, 1935 in Hartwell, Georgia, a daughter of Sidney James Burden and Mattie Jane Bobo. She graduated from Hart County High School, and first attended North Georgia College, where she would meet her future husband, John, while studying in the college library. She would eventually transfer to and graduate from the University of Georgia in 1957, with a degree in early childhood education. While at the University of Georgia she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. Upon graduation, she and John married and began the travel life of a young military couple. She would teach 1st and 2nd grade in five states, as well as overseas in Germany. Margie retired from the Dekalb County School System, after 28 years of teaching. After retiring, she was invited to join the local chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa retired teachers' sorority and served as their president for several years. She enjoyed cross- stitch, traveling with John, attending the games and cheering on her beloved Georgia Bulldogs, spending time with her four grandchildren, and the blessings of her friends and Sunday school groups at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. Margie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Owen T. Burden, and James C. Burden; and her sister, Vivian J. Hull. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, LTC John F. Clowe, Jr. (USA Ret.); brothers, Sidney J., and Stephen T. Burden; her eldest son, John M. Clowe, his wife, Lauren (Morgan) and their two sons, Ross and Reid; youngest son, James G. Clowe, his wife, Julie (Green) and their two sons, Justin and Zachary; sisters-in-law, Dale M. (Schuck) Burden, Frances L. (Givens) Burden, and Sandra Richardson; nieces, Lynne, Lisa, Sarah, Pam, Cindy, Hailey, Julie; and nephew, Joe. A Memorial Service was held at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, Lilburn, GA, on Friday, December 8. Online condolences may be left at : www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel, 770-564-2726.





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