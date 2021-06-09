CLOUD, Frank
Age 94, Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 10:00 AM at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel, Rev. Anderson Hood, Eulogist. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery. He is survived by his children, Alvin Cloud, Derrick (Janice) Cloud, Richard Scott, Deborah (Late Benjamin) Riley and Sabrenia (Walter) Denson; 22 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Visitation is TODAY from 12-6 PM at Grissom-Clark FH, 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA
30317
https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral