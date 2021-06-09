CLOUD, Frank



Age 94, Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 10:00 AM at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel, Rev. Anderson Hood, Eulogist. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery. He is survived by his children, Alvin Cloud, Derrick (Janice) Cloud, Richard Scott, Deborah (Late Benjamin) Riley and Sabrenia (Walter) Denson; 22 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Visitation is TODAY from 12-6 PM at Grissom-Clark FH, 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

