ajc logo
X

Cloud, Frank

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CLOUD, Frank

Age 94, Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 10:00 AM at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel, Rev. Anderson Hood, Eulogist. Interment, Georgia National Cemetery. He is survived by his children, Alvin Cloud, Derrick (Janice) Cloud, Richard Scott, Deborah (Late Benjamin) Riley and Sabrenia (Walter) Denson; 22 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives. Visitation is TODAY from 12-6 PM at Grissom-Clark FH, 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta

227 E. Lake Drive SE

Atlanta, GA

30317

https://grissom-clarkfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top