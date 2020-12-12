CLOS, Camillus Joseph



Camillus Joseph Clos, 95, of Marietta GA, passed away on December 6, 2020.



He was born in Cullman, AL on March 19, 1925, to Francis Henry and Alida Schmitt Clos. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Frank H. Clos Jr., Jean M. Clos, and Rene J. Clos. Mr. Clos is survived by a sister, Mary Therese Clos Daniels of Atlanta GA.



Camillus attended Sacred Heart Church and School and St. Bernard High School and Junior College in Cullman. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps on Okinawa and China during World War II and in the Korean War. Later, he moved to Marietta GA where he worked as a machinist at Lockheed Martin for more than 30 years before retiring.



In Marietta he attended St. Joseph Church and later became a founding member of Holy Family Catholic Church. St. Bernard School and Abbey were always dear to his heart. In later years he joined a group of donors known as the Clairvaux Society, so named in honor of the founder of the Benedictine Order.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM. Tuesday, December 15 at Sacred Heart Church in Cullman, with burial following at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation is from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. at Moss Services on Monday, December 14, followed by the rosary at 7:30. Tributes can be made to Sacred Heart Church and St. Bernard Abbey. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.

