CLEVELAND, Roderick Lee



Roderick Lee Cleveland, age 71, of Canton, GA, passed away in his home on January 27, 2023, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Everette and brothers, Greg and Leroy. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cleveland; mother, Ruth Cleveland; sister, Debra Blohm; brother-in-law, Bill Blohm; sisters-in-law, Peggy Cleveland and Gwen Cleveland; sons, Brian and Christopher and grandchildren, Jackson, Addison, Wyatt and Vesper.



Rick worked in the medical gas field for many years and owned his own company for over 30 years.



He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren.



As per Rick's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. We invite you to make a donation to The American Kidney Foundation in his honor.

