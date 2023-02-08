X
Dark Mode Toggle

Cleveland, Roderick

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, Roderick Lee

Roderick Lee Cleveland, age 71, of Canton, GA, passed away in his home on January 27, 2023, after a long illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Everette and brothers, Greg and Leroy. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cleveland; mother, Ruth Cleveland; sister, Debra Blohm; brother-in-law, Bill Blohm; sisters-in-law, Peggy Cleveland and Gwen Cleveland; sons, Brian and Christopher and grandchildren, Jackson, Addison, Wyatt and Vesper.

Rick worked in the medical gas field for many years and owned his own company for over 30 years.

He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf and spending time with his grandchildren.

As per Rick's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. We invite you to make a donation to The American Kidney Foundation in his honor.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UGA president unsure if policy changes needed after fatal crash6h ago

Credit: AP

Air Force leader's spouse opened fire during Andrews breach
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia AD gives update on renovations to Sanford Stadium, athletic facilities
5h ago

Credit: Atlanta City Council Office of Communications

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
15h ago

Credit: Atlanta City Council Office of Communications

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
15h ago

Credit: AP

Memphis officer took, shared photos of bloodied Tyre Nichols
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Crawford, Ronalda
1h ago
Choate, Charles
1h ago
Pollock, Stanley
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Atlanta City Council Office of Communications

Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
15h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
12h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top