Cleveland, Margaret

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

CLEVELAND (GAPP), Margaret Jane

Margaret Jane (Gapp) Cleveland, age 78, of Winder, Georgia, entered into her well-deserved rest on July 7, 2023. She was born on October 27, 1944 in Albany, New York, and settled down in Latham, New York, to raise her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Wilbur Gapp and Margaret Rose (Gapp) Gibson; brother, George Gapp; and husband, William Henry Cleveland. She is survived by her sister, Charlene (Wayne Herrington) Gapp; sister, Linda (Ron Randolph) Gapp; brother, Robert Gapp; several nieces and nephews; and children, Jason (Jackie), Carter, and Tiffany.

Per her final wishes, there will be no service or memorial.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE: Manhunt underway after Gwinnett DA investigator shot while driving4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Arguments begin in lawsuits over Cobb’s disputed electoral map
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
9h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
12h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
12h ago

Credit: DeKalb DA Office

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Liegerot, Richard
Morgan, Paul
Barron, Judith
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Bob Cohn, 88, built one of the world’s largest PR firms
10h ago
Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
20h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top