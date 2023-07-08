Cleveland, Margaret

CLEVELAND (GAPP), Margaret Jane



Margaret Jane (Gapp) Cleveland, age 78, of Winder, Georgia, entered into her well-deserved rest on July 7, 2023. She was born on October 27, 1944 in Albany, New York, and settled down in Latham, New York, to raise her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Wilbur Gapp and Margaret Rose (Gapp) Gibson; brother, George Gapp; and husband, William Henry Cleveland. She is survived by her sister, Charlene (Wayne Herrington) Gapp; sister, Linda (Ron Randolph) Gapp; brother, Robert Gapp; several nieces and nephews; and children, Jason (Jackie), Carter, and Tiffany.



Per her final wishes, there will be no service or memorial.



