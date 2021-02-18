Cleveland, James



In Loving Memory of Dr. James R. Cleveland





We give thanks to God for blessing us with a great husband, a wonderful father and grandfather. Six Years has passed and we still treasure your strength, patience, understanding and love. No words could ever tell you how much your love has meant; your being there through life's smiles and tears. You were never too busy to help when you were needed. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone for a part of us went with you the day God called you home. We miss you, We love you and will never, never forget you.



Anne Cleveland Wife, Daughter, Shirley, Granddaughter Rolesia